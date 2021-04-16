USD/JPY

The decline of the USD/JPY almost reached the 106.60 level, before recovering. During the early hours of Friday's trading, the pair was aiming at the resistance of the 109.00 level.

At the 109.00 level, a resistance zone starts. The zone previously provided support at the start of April and afterward provided resistance during this week. In addition, note that the 100-hour SMA strengthens the zone. Moreover, the upper trend line of a channel-down pattern could provide additional resistance.

If the pair passes the mentioned resistance levels, the USD/JPY could reach for the 109.40 level and the 200-hour simple moving average. On the other hand, a failure to surge could result in the continuation of the previous decline and new low levels.