USD/JPY analysis: equities lead the way lower

USD/JPY Current price: 109.76

The USD/JPY pair closed the day in the red, as the negative tone of worldwide equities kept the yen on demand at the beginning of the week. With no relevant news coming from the US, the pair traded on the back of sentiment, unable to get clues this time from yields, as US Treasury's benchmarks remained stable all through the day. Both Central Banks will have monetary policy meetings this week, with the Fed scheduled for Wednesday and the BOJ a few hours later. The US Central Bank will likely determinate the fate of the pair, although given the dominant bearish trend, a hawkish surprise from the Fed will hardly be sustainable in time. Holding below 110.00, the pair traded as low as 109.62, now the immediate support, ahead of 109.11, the multi-month low set last week. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support a downward extension, as the pair failed to recover above 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of its April/May bullish run, with technical indicators now consolidating within negative territory and the price well below its 100 and 200 SMAs.

Support levels: 109.60 109.20 108.75

Resistance levels: 110.10 110.50 111.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY