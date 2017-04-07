USD/JPY analysis: downside still limited, but sentiment weighs

USD/JPY Current price: 113.19

The USD/JPY pair bounced from a daily low of 112.73 reached at the beginning of the day after North Korea said it successfully test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The sour sentiment extended into the European session, with most indexes closing in the red. The pair recovered early London as the dollar got once again investor's favor, but the rally was contained around the current 113.20 level. The June Markit services PMI will be released during the upcoming Asian session, last seen at 53, while in the US, attention will center on the FOMC Minutes, to be released later on Wednesday. Also, backing the recovery in the pair were US Treasury yields, which held at the two-month highs reached on Monday. The short term picture for the pair shows that the upward momentum eased, but also that the risk remains towards the upside, as the 100 SMA extends its advance above the 200 DMA, both well below the current level, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 61. Additionally, the pair recovered after briefly breaking below the 23.6% retracement of its latest decline, the immediate support at 112.90.

Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.45 113.90 114.40

