USD/JPY analysis: downside risk limited, despite latest pullback
USD/JPY Current price: 116.92
The USD/JPY pair plunged last Friday to a 2-week low of 116.04, recovering afterwards, but finding selling interest on attempts to advance beyond 117.00. Daily basis, the pair managed to close in the green, marginally lower for the week, but still on track to advance further, as this latest holiday's retracement, after rising for seven consecutive weeks, has been for the most tepid. Helping the yen, were lower yields, as the US 10-year Treasury benchmark fell to 2.45%, retreating further from the two-year high of 2.56% achieved last December. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that technical indicators have bounced after correcting overbought conditions and from near their mid-lines, whilst the price is far above its moving averages, with the 100 DMA extending above the 200 DMA. In the 4 hours chart, the price held above a bullish 100 SMA, with short term attempts to break below it being quickly reverted, whilst technical indicators head modestly higher, but remain below their mid-lines. The pair has a strong resistance in the 117.20 price zone, the level to recover to see some further gains during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 116.60 116.20 115.70
Resistance levels: 117.20 117.55 117.90
