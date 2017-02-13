USD/JPY Analysis: Downside pressure remains

Pair's Outlook

Despite all odds, the USD/JPY currency pair inched higher on Monday, breaching our bearish trend-line. An adjustment is not yet required, as a negative outcome today would still reinstate it. The 20-day SMA is the nearest support, but more attention should be paid to the weekly pivot point, which is located at 112.89. Moreover, the Buck is likely to experience trouble with further gains, as a number of strong resistance areas rests up to the 115.50 level. A successful surge beyond this mark would open the door for reaching the main target, namely the longer-term trend-line, which currently lies on top of the 118.00 level.