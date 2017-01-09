USD/JPY analysis: downside potential limited, but beware of risk sentiment

USD/JPY Current price: 110.24

The USD/JPY pair ended the week in the green at 110.24, as despite US soft employment and sentiment data released on Friday, the pair managed to recover ahead of the close. Worst-than-expected US jobs report sent the pair down to 109.55 intraday, but quickly recovered on the back of advancing Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.16% from a previous 2.12%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.77% from previous 2.72%. Helping the pair to bounce, was the US official manufacturing PMI, up to 58.8 in August from July reading of 56.3, indicating growth in the manufacturing sector for the twelfth consecutive month and partially offsetting the NFP report. Escalating geopolitical tensions during the weekend, as North Korea performed a major nuclear test, should affect the JPY at the weekly opening, although given that Japan is within the conflict area, speculative interest may prefer gold or the CHF as safe-havens rather than the yen. The weekly gain was quite limited and not a game changer for the dominant bearish trend, as the pair topped for the week at 110.66, a couple of pips above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline between 114.49 and 108.26. In the daily chart, the 100 and 200 DMAs maintain their bearish slopes above the current level, while technical indicators are stuck within neutral territory, directionless. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price is around its 200 SMA, having bounced sharply after testing the 100 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads lower around its mid-line and the RSI consolidates around 58, limiting the downward potential.

Support levels: 109.80 109.35 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.60 110.95 111.30

