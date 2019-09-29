USD/JPY Current Price: 107.94

Risk sentiment likely to improve following US trade-related weekend news.

Japan to release Industrial Production, Retail Trade and housing-related data.

Downside limited for USD/JPY as long as it holds above 107.55.

The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest gains just shy of the 108.00 level, retreating from its highs as risk aversion took over the market ahead of the close, following news suggesting that the US is considering putting limits on the United States investors' portfolio flows into China and delisting Chinese companies from the US stock exchanges. The pair topped Friday at 108.17, but mixed US data and risk-off flows kept the upside limited, also resulting in Wall Street posting modest daily losses.

Risk sentiment could improve

Japanese Tokyo inflation released on Friday disappointed, as it slowed to a 16-month low in September, up by 0.4% YoY. The core reading, which excludes ex-fresh food prices, was up by 0.5% against the 0.6% expected and the previous 0.7%. The country will release this Monday, August preliminary Industrial Production, Retail Trade, and housing-related data.

However, on Saturday, Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley denied Friday’s headlines, indicating that “the administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on US stock exchanges at this time.” The news would likely lead to risk-on trading at the weekly opening.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that the pair has settled just above its 100 DMA, while the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the larger one. The Momentum indicator, however, has continued to retreat from overbought readings, heading south just above its 100 line, while the RSI indicator is directionless at around 56, indicating a limited bullish potential at the time being. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the picture is quite alike, as the pair is holding above all of its moving averages, but technical indicators have eased from their highs, lacking strength enough to confirm a bullish continuation.

Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.90

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90