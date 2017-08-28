USD/JPY analysis: down for the day, but holding above 109.00

USD/JPY Current price: 109.07

The USD/JPY pair stands at the lower end of its daily range, late US afternoon, having traded within a limited range below Friday's low for most of the day. The pair set a daily low of 109.02 and while still within bearish territory, the fact that the JPY hasn't appreciated despite falling equities, soft yields and dollar's persistent weakness on worst-than-expected local data, is a first sign of warning over the continuity of the dominant trend. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the larger accelerating south above the shortest, whilst technical indicators turning lower with the Momentum still within neutral territory and the RSI around 42, leaning the scale towards the downside, but without confirming the bearish extension just yet. For that to happen, the pair needs to break below 108.60, this month low, exposing then 108.12, this year low set last April. The pair needs to break above 110.00, on the other hand, to be able to gather some upward momentum, quite unlikely on the current dollar-negative scenario.

Support levels: 109.00 108.60 108.15

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.10 110.45

