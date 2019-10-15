USD/JPY Current price: 108.31

US-China trade talks in an optimistic stalemate, China wants more talks before signing a deal.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bullish, scope to test August high in the 109.30 price zone.

The USD/JPY pair eased within range, unable to extend the modest gains it got during a dull American session, consolidating near a multi-week high of 108.62. The FX market is in wait-and-see mode ahead of some clearer news on the political and trade fronts. Both, China and the US have reported progress on trade talks, although China wants another round of talks before signing any agreement. The US suspended October tariffs’ hike on Chinese imports, although more are scheduled to come into effect next December. Overall, the situation there is an optimistic stalemate.

Louder noise is coming from the Brexit front, ahead of the EU Summit later this week, as it’s unclear whether the UK will be ready to present a suitable plan that can replace or improve the Irish backstop so it could pass Parliament.

Japan released the August Tertiary Industry Index, which rose by 0.4% much better than the -0.2% expected. Industrial Production in the same month, declined as expected by 1.2% MoM and by 4.7% YoY, while Capacity Utilization plummeted by 2.9%. The US macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce with a couple of Fed’s speakers scheduled and the release of the September Monthly Budget Statement.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The bearish potential for USD/JPY seems well limited, as it once again bounced from around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, this last at 108.10, while in the 4 hours chart, buyers surged around a bullish 20 SMA, which advances a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, the Momentum recovering after nearing its mid-line and the RSI consolidating near overbought levels. The pair could extend its advance once beyond 108.65, with room then to test August high in the 109.30 price zone.

Support levels: 108.10 107.80 107.55

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35