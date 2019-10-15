USD/JPY Current price: 108.31
- US-China trade talks in an optimistic stalemate, China wants more talks before signing a deal.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bullish, scope to test August high in the 109.30 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair eased within range, unable to extend the modest gains it got during a dull American session, consolidating near a multi-week high of 108.62. The FX market is in wait-and-see mode ahead of some clearer news on the political and trade fronts. Both, China and the US have reported progress on trade talks, although China wants another round of talks before signing any agreement. The US suspended October tariffs’ hike on Chinese imports, although more are scheduled to come into effect next December. Overall, the situation there is an optimistic stalemate.
Louder noise is coming from the Brexit front, ahead of the EU Summit later this week, as it’s unclear whether the UK will be ready to present a suitable plan that can replace or improve the Irish backstop so it could pass Parliament.
Japan released the August Tertiary Industry Index, which rose by 0.4% much better than the -0.2% expected. Industrial Production in the same month, declined as expected by 1.2% MoM and by 4.7% YoY, while Capacity Utilization plummeted by 2.9%. The US macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce with a couple of Fed’s speakers scheduled and the release of the September Monthly Budget Statement.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The bearish potential for USD/JPY seems well limited, as it once again bounced from around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, this last at 108.10, while in the 4 hours chart, buyers surged around a bullish 20 SMA, which advances a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, the Momentum recovering after nearing its mid-line and the RSI consolidating near overbought levels. The pair could extend its advance once beyond 108.65, with room then to test August high in the 109.30 price zone.
Support levels: 108.10 107.80 107.55
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.