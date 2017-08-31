USD/JPY analysis: dollar gives up, but pair holds above 110.00

USD/JPY Current price: 110.07

The USD/JPY pair trimmed all of its early gains to end the day in the red around 110.10, down from a fresh weekly high of 110.66. The positive tone in worldwide equities maintained the pair in the green at the beginning of the day, but not so encouraging US inflation and housing data, as Core PCE inflation advanced at its slowest pace since December 2015 this past July, up by 1.4% yearly basis, and by 0.1% in the month, while Pending Home sales fell by 0.8%, down for the fourth time in five months. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release its Nikkei manufacturing PMI, expected unchanged at 52.8 and August consumer confidence, forecasted at 43.5 from previous 43.8. The short term picture is still marginally positive for the pair, as technical indicators pared losses and are currently aiming to regain the upside, with the Momentum within overbought levels and the RSI around 56. In the same chart, the price holds above its 100 SMA, but failed to hold above a bearish 200 SMA, now the immediate resistance around 110.25. An upward acceleration above this last should favor a retest of the mentioned high, but it will take a break above 110.94, August 16th high, to confirm a steeper recovery in the days to come.

Support levels: 109.80 109.35 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.25 110.60 110.95

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY