USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Current price: 107.70

Chinese government making efforts to ease the negative impact of the trade war.

The macroeconomic calendar remains scarce, with nothing that can interrupt sentiment-related trading.

USD/JPY bullish potential toward 108.05 resistance in a risk-favorable environment.

The USD/JPY pair is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. The pair reached so far a daily high of 107.84, moving slowly but steadily higher for a third consecutive day.

Easing trade war concerns lift the mood

The positive sentiment that sees the yield of the US 10-Year Treasury note trading at its highest since August 10th, comes from China. The Chinese government approved tariff´s exemptions to US lubricant oil, while Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted that the country would introduce “important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war. The measures will benefit some companies from both China and the US.”

The macroeconomic calendar remains light, as Japan only released the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index, which resulted in -0.2 in Q3 from the previous -10.4. The US session will bring MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 6, August PPI and July Wholesale Inventories, none of them capable of interrupting sentiment-related trading.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades around 107.70, above the 61.8% retracement of its August decline at around 107.45. The technical perspective is bullish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair continues advancing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its bullish slope above the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, but hold on to weekly highs, with the RSI in overbought levels. Further advances are likely once above 108.05, while bulls are now expected to defend the downside around the mentioned Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 107.45 107.10 106.80

Resistance levels: 107.85 108.05 108.40