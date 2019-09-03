USD/JPY Current price: 106.06
- Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2.
- USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
The market’s sentiment is fragile this Tuesday, with the American dollar strengthening against its European rivals but under pressure against safe-haven assets. The USD/JPY pair is struggling around the 106.00 figure, as equities trade in the red and government bond yields tick lower. Demand for the greenback, however, remains strong, limiting the pair’s decline. Japan didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data that could give the pair a directional boost. The US, on the other hand, will see the release of the final version of the August Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.9 as previously estimated, and the official ISM index, anticipated to come at 51.0 from a previous 51.2.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its August decline at 106.30, having set a weekly high so far at 106.39. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level, the 100 SMA heads nowhere at around the current level, while the 200 SMA maintains a downward slope near the 50% retracement of the mentioned decline at 106.85. Technical indicators, in the meantime, offer neutral-to-bearish slopes within negative levels, with the downward momentum limited at the time being. The immediate support is 105.90, the weekly low, followed by the 105.50 price zone. If the pair breaks below this last, the decline would likely resume toward sub-105.00 levels.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.65 106.90 107.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
