USD/JPY analysis: dependent on the US NFP report
USD/JPY Current price: 111.39
The USD/JPY pair recovered ground, advancing up to 111.47 in the American afternoon, and settling not far below it. The recovery may have had more to do with technical readings than with fundamentals, as the pair bottomed around 110.50 late Wednesday, the 61.8% retracement of the 108.12/114.36 rally seen between April and May. The Nikkei-Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 53.1 in May from, 52 .7 in April, a healthy figure, although rising yields and a strong ADP report weighed more. The short term picture is modestly positive for the USD/JPY pair, as the pair remains near its daily highs, whilst technical indicators in the 4 hours chart stand in positive territory. Still, the price remains below its moving averages, and more relevant, the 112.00 level, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally and where the pair met selling interest last week. The US Nonfarm Payroll report will need to surprise big towards the upside to be able to push the pair beyond this last.
Support levels: 111.20 110.80 110.50
Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.