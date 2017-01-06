USD/JPY analysis: dependent on the US NFP report

USD/JPY Current price: 111.39

The USD/JPY pair recovered ground, advancing up to 111.47 in the American afternoon, and settling not far below it. The recovery may have had more to do with technical readings than with fundamentals, as the pair bottomed around 110.50 late Wednesday, the 61.8% retracement of the 108.12/114.36 rally seen between April and May. The Nikkei-Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 53.1 in May from, 52 .7 in April, a healthy figure, although rising yields and a strong ADP report weighed more. The short term picture is modestly positive for the USD/JPY pair, as the pair remains near its daily highs, whilst technical indicators in the 4 hours chart stand in positive territory. Still, the price remains below its moving averages, and more relevant, the 112.00 level, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally and where the pair met selling interest last week. The US Nonfarm Payroll report will need to surprise big towards the upside to be able to push the pair beyond this last.

Support levels: 111.20 110.80 110.50

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

