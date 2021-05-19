USD/JPY Analysis: Defends ascending channel/38.2% Fibo. confluence ahead of FOMC minutes

USD/JPY extended its weakening trend for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the USD and exerted some pressure.

A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and also contributed to the selling bias.

Bears turned cautious on Wednesday as the focus shifts to the FOMC meeting minutes.

The USD/JPY pair prolonged its recent pullback from over one-month tops, around the 109.75-80 region and witnessed some selling for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The downfall was sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which continues to be weighed down by dovish Fed expectations. Given the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that any spike in inflation will be transitory, investors have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off.

The market expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period were reinforced by comments from the Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. Clarida said on Monday that the US economy hasn’t hit the benchmark of substantial further progress needed to begin scaling back asset purchases. Adding to this, Kaplan reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year. This, in turn, dragged the key USD Index to the lowest level since January.

Bulls largely shrugged off Tuesday's downbeat Japanese GDP report, which showed that the economy contracted by 1.3% during the January-March period and 5.1% YoY. This comes on the back of concerns that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery, albeit did little to lend any support to the major. From the US, the disappointing release of housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – failed to provide any respite to the USD or stall the ongoing decline.

The pair weakened further below the 109.00 mark and was also pressured by a modest pullback in the equity markets, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen. Despite the negative factors, the pair found some support and edged higher during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders turned cautious and refrained from placing aggressive bearish bets ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics will be looked upon for some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 110.97-107.48 downfall found some support around the lower boundary of a near one-month-old ascending channel. This coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level and should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break below might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 108.35-30 support zone (23.6% Fibo. level), en-route the 108.00 mark and April monthly swing lows, around the 107.50-45 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful bounce now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 50% Fibo. level, around the 109.25 region. This is followed by a key barrier near the 109.60-65 zone (61.8% Fibo. level), above which the momentum could push the pair towards the key 110.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards ascending trend-line resistance near the 110.40-45 region. Bulls might then aim to retest YTD tops, or levels just ahead of the 111.00 mark touched on March 31.