USD/JPY analysis: Deeper correction below weekly low of 116.54

USD/JPY Current price: 117.62

The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 117.10 achieved early Europe, ending the day modestly lower around 117.60, as a pullback in the dollar index and the poor performance of Wall Street, put the greenback under mild pressure. Nevertheless, the pair holds within its early week range, consolidating no far from the multi-month high posted last week at 118.66. The near-term consolidative phase would likely extend over the upcoming sessions, although the US will release several interesting readings this Thursday, including Durable Goods Orders and the final revision of Q3 GDP, which may trigger the final spike of action before the market enters in full-holiday's mode. Short term, the pair is at risk of falling further, as in the 1 hour chart the price is contained by selling interest around a horizontal 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators head modestly lower within neutral territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators lack directional strength, also within neutral territory, whilst the price remains far above a bullish 100 SMA, currently at 115.36. A break below the weekly low, set last Monday at 116.54, will open doors for a steeper correction down to the mentioned 100 SMA.

Support levels: 117.10 116.55 116.10

Resistance levels: 117.90 118.30 118.65

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY