USD/JPY
The recovery of the USD/JPY encountered resistance just below the 110.00 mark. The resistance zone below the 110.00 level kept the rate down during the previous week.
On Monday, the currency exchange rate declined and reached the support of the previously passed zone above the 109.20 level.
In the case of the rate passing the 109.20 level, the pair could once again find support in the 109.00 level, which previously reversed a decline. On the other hand, if the support holds, the rate could face various resistance levels from the 109.60 up to the 110.00 levels.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
