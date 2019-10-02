USD/JPY Current Price: 107.19
- Japanese Service PMI foreseen unchanged at 52.8 in September.
- Wall Street plunged to its lowest in a month amid fears of a recession.
- USD/JPY at risk of losing the 107.00 and confirm a bearish figure.
The USD/JPY pair has approached 107.00 by the end of the US session, trading just a few pips above the figure ahead of the new day. The yen got supported by broad dollar’s weakness amid increased fears about a US economic slowdown spooking investors away from high-yielding assets. Wall Street collapsed, with the three major indexes losing roughly 2.0% each, while US Treasury yields fell to their lowest in a month.
Japan released the September Monetary Base, which increased by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%. Consumer Confidence in the country contracted further in August, with the index down to 35.6 from 37.1 in July. Japan will release the Jibun Bank Services PMI for September, seen at 52.8 unchanged from the previous estimate.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY has settled around 107.10, retaining its bearish technical stance according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair has fallen further below its 20 and 100 SMA, while now struggling with the 200 SMA, for the first time since early October. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have extended their declines within negative levels, with the RSI barely decelerating near oversold readings, far from suggesting downward exhaustion. The slump would likely accelerate on a break below 106.80, the immediate support, as the level stands for the neckline of a double top figure.
Support levels: 106.80 106.50 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.
GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.