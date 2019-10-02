USD/JPY Current Price: 107.19

Japanese Service PMI foreseen unchanged at 52.8 in September.

Wall Street plunged to its lowest in a month amid fears of a recession.

USD/JPY at risk of losing the 107.00 and confirm a bearish figure.

The USD/JPY pair has approached 107.00 by the end of the US session, trading just a few pips above the figure ahead of the new day. The yen got supported by broad dollar’s weakness amid increased fears about a US economic slowdown spooking investors away from high-yielding assets. Wall Street collapsed, with the three major indexes losing roughly 2.0% each, while US Treasury yields fell to their lowest in a month.

Japan released the September Monetary Base, which increased by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%. Consumer Confidence in the country contracted further in August, with the index down to 35.6 from 37.1 in July. Japan will release the Jibun Bank Services PMI for September, seen at 52.8 unchanged from the previous estimate.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY has settled around 107.10, retaining its bearish technical stance according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair has fallen further below its 20 and 100 SMA, while now struggling with the 200 SMA, for the first time since early October. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have extended their declines within negative levels, with the RSI barely decelerating near oversold readings, far from suggesting downward exhaustion. The slump would likely accelerate on a break below 106.80, the immediate support, as the level stands for the neckline of a double top figure.

Support levels: 106.80 106.50 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15