USD/JPY

The US Dollar rose by 37 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The surge was stopped by the 50– and 100– hour SMAs during Friday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The possible target for the USD/JPY pair will be near the 103.30 area.

However, the 50– and 100– hour simple moving averages at 108.90 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.