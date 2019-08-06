USD/JPY Current price: 106.38
- PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low.
- Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat.
- USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
The market’s sentiment improved a bit during Asian trading hours, as the People’s Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low, although still at levels last seen in May 2008. The greenback recovered some ground, yet the US labeled China as a currency manipulator, with the trade war far from over.
Equities in Asia fell once again, although European indexes are posting modest gains, while US ones are set to rebound after having their worst day in the year. US Treasury yields, meanwhile, stabilized at multi-year lows, with the 10-year note yield at 1.73%, up from the low set Monday at 1.67%.
In the data front, Japan released Labor Cash Earnings for June, which rose by 0.4% YoY and Overall Household Spending for the same period, which also came in better-than-anticipated at 2.7%. The Leading Index in June was downwardly revised to 93.3, worse than the 95.0 anticipated. The US calendar will be quite light, with a speech from Fed’s Bullard being the most relevant event.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair reached a daily high of 107.08, stalling its recovery around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline. The early advance seems corrective, as the pair is currently trading at around 106.35, just below the 23.6% retracement of the same advance. In the 4 hours chart, strong selling interest surged around a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its downward slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels but lost strength upward within negative levels, all of which suggest that the risk remains skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 106.00 105.75 105.40
Resistance levels: 106.70 107.00 107.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1200 on a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 as the market mood improves after China has revalued its yuan and calmed markets after Monday's devaluation and stock sell-off.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
PBOC limits yuan weakness, Brexit, Oil, Gold, German Recession
Markets are relieved with the PBOC’s decision to weaken the yuan at a slower pace, a sign that we might not just yet see the peak escalation in the US-China trade war.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.