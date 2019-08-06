USD/JPY Current price: 106.38

PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low.

Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat.

USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.

The market’s sentiment improved a bit during Asian trading hours, as the People’s Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low, although still at levels last seen in May 2008. The greenback recovered some ground, yet the US labeled China as a currency manipulator, with the trade war far from over.

Equities in Asia fell once again, although European indexes are posting modest gains, while US ones are set to rebound after having their worst day in the year. US Treasury yields, meanwhile, stabilized at multi-year lows, with the 10-year note yield at 1.73%, up from the low set Monday at 1.67%.

In the data front, Japan released Labor Cash Earnings for June, which rose by 0.4% YoY and Overall Household Spending for the same period, which also came in better-than-anticipated at 2.7%. The Leading Index in June was downwardly revised to 93.3, worse than the 95.0 anticipated. The US calendar will be quite light, with a speech from Fed’s Bullard being the most relevant event.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair reached a daily high of 107.08, stalling its recovery around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline. The early advance seems corrective, as the pair is currently trading at around 106.35, just below the 23.6% retracement of the same advance. In the 4 hours chart, strong selling interest surged around a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its downward slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels but lost strength upward within negative levels, all of which suggest that the risk remains skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 106.00 105.75 105.40

Resistance levels: 106.70 107.00 107.40