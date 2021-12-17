USD/JPY
Eventually, on Thursday the USD/JPY started a decline, as other pairs had done in the aftermath of the US Fed Statement on Wednesday. By the middle of Friday's trading, the pair had reached below the 113.20 level and had no technical support as low as 112.84.
Meanwhile, on Friday morning, at 02:56 GMT, the Bank of Japan revealed its future monetary policy. In general, the bank kept its stimulus programs intact, despite a slight decrease of the pandemic relief program.
A continuation of the decline of the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen might reach the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 112.84. However, the 113.00 mark might act as support. Below the pivot point, note the December low-level zone at 112.53/112.65.
On the other hand, a recovery of the USD versus the JPY might find resistance first of all in the weekly simple pivot point at 113.40. Above the pivot point, the 50, 100 and 200-simple moving averages are located at 113.65/113.85.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
