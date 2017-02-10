USD/JPY analysis: consolidative phase extends, NFP the answer?

USD/JPY Current price: 112.88

The USD/JPY pair maintained the positive tone, but there was no follow-though, with the pair still consolidating around 113.00. It traded as high as 113.19 intraday, backed by an advance in US Treasury yields, as the 10-year note benchmark traded as high as 2.35% while the 30-yer bond yield reached 2.89% mid-day. Softer-than-expected US data pushed yields and the pair marginally lower in the US session, with the pair ending the day up anyway, at 112.88. There's no data scheduled in Japan during the upcoming Asian session while China will remain on holidays, anticipating further quietness around the pair. Clues will come from local equities, which will likely follow Wall Street's positive lead, therefore keeping the pair afloat. Ahead of the Asian opening, the 4 hours chart maintains a neutral-to-bullish technical stance, as indicators continue heading nowhere around their mid-lines, but the price is developing well above bullish moving averages, with the 100 SMA now standing around 111.70. The pair still needs to accelerate through 113.25, where it topped last week, to be able to advance further, eyeing then a major static resistance at 114.40. Still the pair can continue ranging ahead of US employment data to be released next Friday, usually a big market mover for the pair.

Support levels: 112.60 112.20 111.85

Resistance levels: 113.25 113.60 114.40

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY