USD/JPY Current price: 108.59
- Markets on hold, now waiting for Brexit definitions scheduled for later today.
- USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside as long as it holds above 108.00.
The USD/JPY pair continues trading uneventfully around 108.60, as speculative interest remains in wait-and-see mode. The lack of relevant news continues to undermine volatility in the financial world, with loads of noise but little of substance. US President Trump reported progress in the deal with China, yet the first phase of the deal could be signed the soonest in November, in which case, December planned tariffs would be canceled. In the UK, the Brexit drama continues, with a couple of critical votes scheduled for later this Tuesday.
The quietness around the pair was exacerbated during Asian trading hours by a holiday in Japan. The US macroeconomic calendar includes September Existing Home Sales, seen down monthly basis by 0.7%, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October, expected at -14 from the previous -9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair continues trading above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run, which skews the risk to the upside. Still, the 4-hour chart shows that it’s seesawing around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines, failing to provide directional clues. The bearish case will be stronger if the pair breaks below 108.00, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally, while bulls could take over once beyond 108.80.
Support levels: 108.30 108.00 107.75
Resistance levels: 108.80 109.10 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
