USD/JPY Current price: 107.00

Upbeat market mood keeps the yen out of the market´s favor.

Japanese data came in as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves.

USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside needs to surpass 107.45.

Market’s mood is up at the weekly opening, with the USD/JPY pair trading just marginally higher in the 107.00 price zone. Data coming from the EU and the UK resulted upbeat, further fueling the risk-on mood, keeping demand for the Yen limited.

Japan released its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which was confirmed at 0.3% as expected, having little effect on the market. The annualized reading also matched the market’s forecast with 1.3%. The country also released the July Trade Balance, with a deficit of ¥-74.5B. The US macroeconomic calendar will be quite light, with just one minor report scheduled, the Consumer Credit Change for July.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is holding above the 50% retracement of its August decline, confined to familiar levels. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the 100 and 200 SMA, and with technical indicators holding within positive ground, the RSI directionless but the Momentum easing. Chances of a bearish move are quite limited, as long as the pair holds above 106.65. A rally is more likely on a break above 107.45, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide.

Support levels: 106.65 106.30 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.10 107.45 107.80