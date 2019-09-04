USD/JPY Current price: 106.23

Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations.

The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday.

USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.

The USD/JPY pair continues trading lifeless around the 106.00 level, recovering modestly amid a bounce in equities and government bond yields moving away from yesterday’s lows. The recovery is being limited dollar’s broad weakness, as bulls got spooked by the dismal ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. Japan released the Jibun Bank Services PMI for August, which came in at 53.3, missing the market’s expectations of 53.4 although better than the previous 51.8. The US macroeconomic calendar has no relevant data to offer today, although multiple Fed’s officials will be speaking during the American afternoon.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral-to-bearish technical stance, as it remains capped by the 38.2% retracement of August slide at 106.30. The weekly high comes at 106.40, making of the 106.30/40 area an immediate and relevant resistance. In the 4 hours chart, it´s stuck around the 20 and 100 SMA, both converging with the current price. Technical indicators have stabilized around their midlines, while the 200 SMA has extended its decline, currently a few pips below the 50% retracement of the mentioned decline at 106.90. The pair could enter positive ground once above this last, quite unlikely in the current scenario.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.65 106.90

