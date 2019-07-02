USD/JPY Current price: 108.21

USD/JPY needs to surpass 108.67 to resume its advance.

The positive market mood began to fade as Trump menace tariffs on the EU.

The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range this Tuesday, as the optimism seen at the beginning of the week begun to fade. News that the US could hit the EU with $4B in tariffs according to a statement issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative interrupted demand for high-yielding assets and favored those considered safe-havens, although so far, movements have been limited. The American dollar lost its attractive, easing now against most major rivals.

Japan didn’t release relevant data during the Asian session, while the US also has a light macroeconomic calendar. The most relevant event is a speech from Fed’s Williams, who is due to participate in a panel discussion about the global economy and monetary policy outlook in Switzerland, and he may make some comments on the future US monetary policy.

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is trading at the same levels it was trading Monday, London session in the 108.20 price zone. The weekly opening gap remains unfilled, as ever since the week opened the pair has been trading above the 108.00 figure. Nevertheless, there are no signs it may resume its slide, but rather it seems to be in a consolidative phase ahead of the next big catalyst. The pair continues trading above the 61.8% retracement of the latest slide at 107.95, the immediate support. In the4 hours chart, the 20 SMA extended its advance and now converges with the 100 SMA around the 108.00 level, while technical indicators hold near weekly highs and close to overbought levels. The 200 SMA converges with a relevant high at 108.67, reinforcing the strong static resistance level. The pair would need to surpass this last to resume its bullish run.

Support levels: 107.95 107.50 107.10

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40