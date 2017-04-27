USD/JPY analysis: consolidating ahead of first-tier data

USD/JPY Current price: 111.19

The USD/JPY pair traded uneventfully for a second consecutive day, erasing its intraday gains in the US afternoon, and settling pretty much flat around 111.20. The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting barely affected the pair, as the ongoing policy was maintained unchanged. Policy makers raised the economic forecast, increasing its real GDP growth forecast for the 2017-18 fiscal year to 1.6% from the 1.5% projected in January, butt lowered its core inflation growth forecast to 1.4% from 1.5% in the same period. The yen found some support on falling US yields, following Draghi's statement, with the 10-year benchmark down to 2.29% from 2.31%. The pair traded within Wednesday's range, lacking directional strength ahead of Friday's opening. Japan will release a batch of first-tier data including National and Tokyo inflation, unemployment, industrial production and retail sales. The 4 hours chart shows that approaches to the 200 SMA continued to attract buying interest, but that the Momentum indicator extended its decline within positive territory, indicating decreasing buying interest. The RSI indicator in the mentioned chart remains flat around 60. The downside potential seems limited as long as the price holds above the mentioned SMA, currently around 110.95, while only beyond 112.00 the pair will be poised to resume its advance.

Support levels: 110.95 110.60 110.20

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

