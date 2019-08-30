USD/JPY Current price: 106.41

Japanese Tokyo annual inflation steady at 0.6% in August.

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index final reading seen at 92.1.

USD/JPY holding above 106.00, a bullish extension only on a break above 106.75.

The USD/JPY pair retreated from a weekly high of 106.67 to consolidate in the current 106.40 price zone. Encouraging US-China trade war headlines keep underpinning the market’s positive mood, with equities and yields extending their recoveries. During the Asian session, Japan released August Tokyo inflation, which came in 0.6% when compared to a year earlier. The core reading which excludes fresh food resulted at 0.7% YoY as expected. The unemployment rate in July improved to 2.2%, while the preliminary estimate for Industrial Production in the same month beat expectations rising by 1.3%. Retail Trade, on the other hand, disappointed, falling by 2.0% while Large Retailer’s Sales was down by 4.8%. Housing Starts fell by less than anticipated, down anyway by 4.1%.

The US will release today July PCE data, including the Fed’s favorite inflation reading, seen steady at 1.6%. The country will also release the Chicago PMI seen at 47.5 in August, and the final version of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected to hold at 92.1

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at the upper end of these last weeks’ range, offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term. In the 4 hours chart, the pair holds mid-way between the 200 SMA, capping advances around 107.00, and the 20 and 100 SMA, both converging around 106.00. Technical indicators ease within positive levels with limited bearish strength. The pair has little chances of extending its decline at the time being, although if sentiment turns sour, a break below 106.00 becomes more likely.

Support levels: 106.00 105.60 105.25

Resistance levels: 106.75 107.10 107.40