USD/JPY Current price: 107.13

Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth.

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September.

USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.

Following Wednesday’s slump, the USD/JPY have stabilized just above the 107.00 figure, waiting for new developments that could trigger a directional movement. The sentiment remains depressed, as the market hasn’t yet fully digested the latest US ISM Manufacturing PMI hinting a recession in the world’s largest economy. Later today, the US will release the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI that could be the next catalyst. The Japanese Jibun Bank Services PMI came in at 52.8 in September as expected.

Further fueling the dismal mood, the US has announced plans to hit with tariffs several European products, on the back of the WTO decision to rule in US favor in the Airbus case. In the Brexit front, the UK has presented an “alternative” to the Irish backstop that includes temporal customs checks, something Irish authorities didn’t welcome. At least, EU negotiators didn’t reject it just yet.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY is trading just above the neckline of a double top figure of 150 pips’ height. The neckline is also the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance, which stands at 106.90. A clear break below this last, then, should signal a steeper decline ahead. In the short-term and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as it is developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest crossing below the larger one, and as the price is stuck around the 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator maintains its bearish strength, despite being in oversold readings, while the RSI consolidates at around 36.

Support levels: 106.80 106.50 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15