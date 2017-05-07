USD/JPY analysis: cautious advances ahead of US NFP report

USD/JPY Current price: 113.41

The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 113.68, a new 2-month high early Europe, but retreated from the level as Wall Street turned into the red after the opening, whilst Treasury yields also eased. The release of the latest meeting FOMC Minutes, revived demand for the greenback, with also advancing afterwards and the pair settling in the 113.40 region, as US policy makers showed little concerns over the latest slowdown in inflation, still thinking of it as temporally, with several seeing the balance sheet reduction staring in a couple of months. Earlier on the day, the Japanese services PMI came in stronger-than-expected, up to 53.3 in June from 53.0 in May, although the composite reading slipped from 53.4 to 52.9 in the same month. There are no big news scheduled in the country for the upcoming Asian session. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair keeps meeting buying interest on approaches to the 113.00 region, despite the limited upward strength coming from technical indicators, as the Momentum heads lower within positive territory, while the RSI turned marginally higher, but still below previous daily highs. Overall, the pair is poised to extend its advance, although the pair can see little action this Thursday, ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report next Friday.

Support levels: 112.95 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.05 114.40

