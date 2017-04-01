USD/JPY analysis: buying interest still dominates the pair

USD/JPY Current price: 117.53

The USD/JPY pair closed the day as it started it, around 117.60, a second consecutive doji daily basis. The Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.4 in December from 51.3 in November, recording the highest reading in a year, although input prices increased at their sharpest rate since July 2015 amid a weaker yen, according to the Markit survey. The pair was trapped between rising optimism, with the Nikkei up 2.51% after the long year-end holiday, and dollar's intraday weakness. The release of FOMC Minutes late in the US afternoon initially sent the greenback lower, although the movement was reversed after half an hour of trading, despite a modest dovish tone, which missed hawkish market's expectations. From a technical point of view, the pair fell briefly below the daily descendant trend line broken yesterday, but quickly bounced after meeting buying interest around 117.00, settling above it for a second consecutive day. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are bouncing from their mid-lines, whilst the price came back from a bullish 100 SMA, not enough to confirm further gains, but at least to indicate that buying interest is still high around the pair. The double top at 118.60 remains in play and it will take a clear advance beyond this level to see the pair resuming its advance, eyeing then the 120.00 threshold.

Support levels: 117.00 116.60 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.90 118.30 118.66

