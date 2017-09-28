USD/JPY analysis: busy calendar in Japan coming next
USD/JPY Current price: 112.45
The USD/JPY pair turned south on Thursday, settling around 112.45, not far from its daily low, despite a dollar-positive background, when it comes to its relation with the Japanese currency. US Treasury yields soared overnight, following Trump's announcement on tax reform, with the 10-year note yield surging up to 2.34% before settling around 2.31%, mostly unchanged from the day. Stocks gained in Europe, while US indexes were mixed around their opening levels, for most of the day, with the Nasdaq in the red amid a retracement in tech stocks, but the Dow and the S&P up. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will be offer multiple first-tier releases, including National and Tokyo latest inflation figures, alongside with employment, Industrial production and sales data. Inflation will be key, as better-than-expected numbers can back yen gains. Anyway, the pair is poised to extend its decline, according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators turned lower, still within positive territory, but supporting an upcoming bearish correction particularly on a break below 112.25, Wednesday's low.
Support levels: 112.25 111.90 111.60
Resistance levels: 112.90 113.25 113.60
