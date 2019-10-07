USD/JPY Current Price: 107.28

US-China trade headlines led the way for the USD/JPY pair.

Japan and the US signed a trade deal set to replace the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

USD/JPY short-term positive, critical support at 107.55.

The USD/JPY pair started the day gapping lower amid risk-averse headlines fueling demand for safe-haven assets, but later changed course and reached a 3-day high of 107.46. Action around the pair was dictated by trade-related headlines, early weighed by news that China won’t include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies in its offer to the US when they met this week. Nevertheless, and during the US afternoon, the Chinese Commerce Ministry was on the wires saying that China is ready to do a deal on the parts of the negotiations both sides agree upon. The headline fueled high-yielding assets, in detriment of the Japanese currency.

Also, US President Trump signed a trade deal with Japan ahead of the US close, to mitigate the negative effects on US farmers of Trump’s decision to pull out the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which had been negotiated by the Obama administration. Japanese data released at the beginning of the day missed the market’s expectations as the preliminary estimate for the August Leading Economic Index came in at 91.7, below the expected 93.6 and the previous 93.7. The Coincident Index for the same period slipped to 99.3 against the expected 101.1 and the previous 99.7. The country will release its August trade data during the upcoming Asian session.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is recovering its bullish stance in the short term and according to the 4 hours chart, as it settled above its 20 and 200 SMA, with the shortest losing downward strength. Technical indicators have advanced within positive levels, maintaining its strength upward at the end of the end. The pair has a strong static resistance at 107.55, a Fibonacci level, with higher chances of recovering if it keeps advancing beyond it.

Support levels: 107.10 106.80 106.45

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15