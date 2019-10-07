USD/JPY Current Price: 107.28
- US-China trade headlines led the way for the USD/JPY pair.
- Japan and the US signed a trade deal set to replace the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.
- USD/JPY short-term positive, critical support at 107.55.
The USD/JPY pair started the day gapping lower amid risk-averse headlines fueling demand for safe-haven assets, but later changed course and reached a 3-day high of 107.46. Action around the pair was dictated by trade-related headlines, early weighed by news that China won’t include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies in its offer to the US when they met this week. Nevertheless, and during the US afternoon, the Chinese Commerce Ministry was on the wires saying that China is ready to do a deal on the parts of the negotiations both sides agree upon. The headline fueled high-yielding assets, in detriment of the Japanese currency.
Also, US President Trump signed a trade deal with Japan ahead of the US close, to mitigate the negative effects on US farmers of Trump’s decision to pull out the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which had been negotiated by the Obama administration. Japanese data released at the beginning of the day missed the market’s expectations as the preliminary estimate for the August Leading Economic Index came in at 91.7, below the expected 93.6 and the previous 93.7. The Coincident Index for the same period slipped to 99.3 against the expected 101.1 and the previous 99.7. The country will release its August trade data during the upcoming Asian session.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is recovering its bullish stance in the short term and according to the 4 hours chart, as it settled above its 20 and 200 SMA, with the shortest losing downward strength. Technical indicators have advanced within positive levels, maintaining its strength upward at the end of the end. The pair has a strong static resistance at 107.55, a Fibonacci level, with higher chances of recovering if it keeps advancing beyond it.
Support levels: 107.10 106.80 106.45
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair spent Monday within familiar levels, following US-China trade swings. German data disappointed, preventing the shared currency from appreciating even when risk-appetite took over.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar
The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.
USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.