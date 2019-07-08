USD/JPY Current price: 108.75
- USD/JPY ignores plummeting equities, finds support is stable Treasury yields.
- Japanese industrial-related data keeps disappointing, spurring fears of an economic downturn.
The USD/JPY is trading at its highest in three weeks, although surpassing the previous top by a few pips, and still unable to clearly surpass the 108.60/70 price zone, an area that rejected bulls since last May. The pair has added modest 20 pips daily basis on the back of dollar’s demand, and mixed Japanese data, as the country’s Current Account posted a larger-than-expected surplus of ¥1,594.8B in May, but Machinery Orders fell by 7.8% MoM, almost doubling a sour forecast. Yearly basis, Machinery Orders declined by 3.7%. Also, the Eco Watchers Survey resulted in 44.0 for the current situation, worse than the previous 44.1 and the expected 45.0, although the outlook improved modestly, to 45.8.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields held around Friday’s closing levels, failing to provide directional clues to the safe-haven currency. Japan will release money figures during the upcoming Asian session, and preliminary June Machine Tool Orders, previously at -27.3%. In the US, attention will center on Fed’s Chief Powell speech.
The pair maintains a short-term bullish stance according to the 4 hours chart, as it has recovered above the 200 SMA, now also trading above its previous weekly high. The 20 SMA advances above the 100 SMA, both below the larger media, indicating bulls retain control. Technical indicators consolidate at overbought levels, far from signaling upward exhaustion, but rather reflecting the limited intraday volatility.
Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 108.80 109.15 109.50
