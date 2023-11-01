- USD/JPY struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s post-BoJ rally to over a one-year high.
- Intervention fears prompt bulls to take profits off the table ahead of the key FOMC decision.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance might continue to undermine the JPY and limit any corrective slide.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday and erodes a part of the previous day's dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ)-inspired blowout rally to its highest level since October 2022. In fact, spot prices surged over 270 pips intraday and shot to the 151.70 area as BoJ's minor change to its yield curve control (YCC) policy disappointed investors hoping for a more aggressive move towards ending years of monetary stimulus. The BoJ also indicated that a shift away from the ultra-dovish stance would take longer than initially expected, which weighed heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand was seen as another factor that provided a strong boost to the major on Tuesday.
The momentum, however, runs out of steam during the Asian session on Wednesday after Japanese authorities stepped up the warning over speculating against the JPY. Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that the government was ready to respond to "one-sided, sharp" moves in currency markets. Adding to this, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted that they won't rule out any steps to respond to rapid, disorderly and undesirable FX moves. Traders also seem inclined to lighten their bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair and look to the outcome of the critical two-day FOMC policy meeting. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is anticipated to hold rates steady at a 22-year high for the second straight time.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed will leave the door open for additional interest rate hikes in the wake of the US economic resilience and still sticky inflation. Hence, the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Heading into the key central bank event risk, important US macro data – the ADP report on private-sector employment, the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Opening data – will be looked upon for short-term opportunities.
In the meantime, hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which continue to act as a tailwind for the USD and help limit any meaningful corrective decline for the USD/JPY pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
From a technical perspective, the post-BoJ rally stalls ahead of the October 2022 swing high amid extremely overstretched oscillators on the 1-hour chart. That said, positive indicators on the daily chart, which are still far from being in the overbought territory, favour the USD/JPY bulls and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Hence, any meaningful decline below the 151.00 round figure is more likely to remain limited near the 150.45-150.40 region. The 150.00 psychological mark could act as the next relevant support ahead of the 149.70 zone, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses.
On the flip side, the YTD peak, around the 151.70 area touched on Tuesday, could offer some resistance to the USD/JPY pair ahead of the multi-decade top – levels just below the 152.00 mark touched in October 2022. A sustained move and acceptance above the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then climb to the 152.35 intermediate hurdle en route to the 152.65-152.70 region before aiming to reclaim the 153.00 mark for the first time since January 1990.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0500 ahead of US data, Fed verdict
EUR/USD is extending its decline toward 1.0500 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is undermined by a renewed upside traction in the US Dollar ahead of the Fed interest rates decision and key US jobs data.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2150, US data, Fed eyed
GBP/USD is back below 1.2150, having come under renewed selling pressure in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar adds to the previous recovery gains ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, supported by higher Treasury yields. US jobs and ISM PMI eyed as well.
Gold price retreats as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed policy meeting
Gold price falls back sharply as the Fed is expected to deliver hawkish guidance on interest rates. The Fed may keep expectations of further policy tightening alive due to strong wage growth. Middle East tensions keep the broader appeal for Gold bullish
Bitget Global hit by $10 million deficit after listing fake version of TOKEN
Crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announced the delisting of TOKEN after the exchange was left with a $10 million hole. The platform listed the fake TOKEN, after the Floki team requested not to list the asset until seven days after it goes live.
ADP Jobs Preview: A rebound that could not matter Premium
US private sector job creation is expected to rebound to 150,000 in October. The previous ADP report came below expectations, recording a gain of 89,000 jobs, marking the slowest growth since January 2021.