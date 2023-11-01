Share:

USD/JPY struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s post-BoJ rally to over a one-year high.

Intervention fears prompt bulls to take profits off the table ahead of the key FOMC decision.

The BoJ’s dovish stance might continue to undermine the JPY and limit any corrective slide.

The USD/JPY pair comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday and erodes a part of the previous day's dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ)-inspired blowout rally to its highest level since October 2022. In fact, spot prices surged over 270 pips intraday and shot to the 151.70 area as BoJ's minor change to its yield curve control (YCC) policy disappointed investors hoping for a more aggressive move towards ending years of monetary stimulus. The BoJ also indicated that a shift away from the ultra-dovish stance would take longer than initially expected, which weighed heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand was seen as another factor that provided a strong boost to the major on Tuesday.

The momentum, however, runs out of steam during the Asian session on Wednesday after Japanese authorities stepped up the warning over speculating against the JPY. Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that the government was ready to respond to "one-sided, sharp" moves in currency markets. Adding to this, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted that they won't rule out any steps to respond to rapid, disorderly and undesirable FX moves. Traders also seem inclined to lighten their bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair and look to the outcome of the critical two-day FOMC policy meeting. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is anticipated to hold rates steady at a 22-year high for the second straight time.

Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed will leave the door open for additional interest rate hikes in the wake of the US economic resilience and still sticky inflation. Hence, the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Heading into the key central bank event risk, important US macro data – the ADP report on private-sector employment, the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Opening data – will be looked upon for short-term opportunities.

In the meantime, hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which continue to act as a tailwind for the USD and help limit any meaningful corrective decline for the USD/JPY pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term.

Technical levels to watch

From a technical perspective, the post-BoJ rally stalls ahead of the October 2022 swing high amid extremely overstretched oscillators on the 1-hour chart. That said, positive indicators on the daily chart, which are still far from being in the overbought territory, favour the USD/JPY bulls and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Hence, any meaningful decline below the 151.00 round figure is more likely to remain limited near the 150.45-150.40 region. The 150.00 psychological mark could act as the next relevant support ahead of the 149.70 zone, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses.

On the flip side, the YTD peak, around the 151.70 area touched on Tuesday, could offer some resistance to the USD/JPY pair ahead of the multi-decade top – levels just below the 152.00 mark touched in October 2022. A sustained move and acceptance above the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then climb to the 152.35 intermediate hurdle en route to the 152.65-152.70 region before aiming to reclaim the 153.00 mark for the first time since January 1990.