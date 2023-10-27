USD/JPY Analysis: Bulls turn cautious ahead of US PCE data, next week’s central bank meetings

Share:

USD/JPY snaps a three-day winning streak to a fresh YTD peak and is pressured by a combination of factors.

Intervention fears and stronger Tokyo CPI print benefit the JPY and prompt some selling amid a softer USD.

Traders now look to the US PCE Price Index for some impetus ahead of the central bank event risks next week.

The USD/JPY pair meets with some supply on Friday and moves away from its highest level since October 2022, around the 150.75-150.80 region touched the previous day. Spot prices remain depressed heading into the European session and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak, albeit manage to hold above the 150.00 psychological mark. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens a bit in reaction to data showing that consumer inflation in Tokyo – Japan’s capital city – grew more than expected in October. The Tokyo core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, unexpectedly accelerated to the 2.7% YoY rate in October from a 2.5% gain registered in the previous month. Adding to this, the so-called "core core" index that strips away both fresh food and fuel prices remains close to a 40-year peak and rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier.

This comes on top of stronger-than-expected nationwide CPI for September released last week and could be seen as a sign of broadening price pressures, setting the stage for a hawkish move by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Apart from this, speculations that the Japanese government will intervene in FX markets to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency, along with a softer US Dollar (USD), contribute to the mildly offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. The downside for the USD, however, remains limited in the wake of the possibility of at least one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. The bets were lifted by the fact that the US. the economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, which gives the Fed more headroom to keep rates higher for longer. The hawkish outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback.

Furthermore, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets – is seen undermining the safe-haven JPY and should lend some support to the USD/JPY pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The focus will then shift to next week's key central bank event risks – the BoJ policy meeting on Tuesday, followed by the highly-anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register gains for the third successive week.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight intraday downfall showed some resilience below the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). The said support is currently pegged around the 150.00 mark and should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders, below which the USD/JPY could aim to test ascending trend-line support near the 149.65 area.

Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the fall towards the 149.30 intermediate support en route to the 149.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 148.70 region before spot prices drop to the 148.00 mark and the 147.30-147.25 region, or the monthly swing low touched on October 3.

On the flip side, the YTD peak, around the 150.75-150.80 region touched on Thursday, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 151.00 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the USD/JPY pair closer to the 152.00 mark, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.