USD/JPY Analysis: Bulls seem unstoppable, fresh multi-month tops and counting ahead of NFP

USD/JPY shot to 108.00 mark for the first time since July 2020 during the Asian session on Friday.

The optimistic global economic outlook weighed on the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.

The continuous surge in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and provided an additional push.

The USD/JPY pair prolonged its recent strong bullish momentum and reclaimed the 108.00 mark for the first time since July 2020 during the Asian session on Friday. The uptick marked the eighth day of a positive move in the previous nine and was supported by the optimistic global economic outlook. The impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan continued fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery, which, in turn, was seen weighing on the safe-haven Japanese yen.

On the other hand, the US dollar was underpinned by the overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields, which picked up pace in reaction to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Speaking at an online event hosted by the Wall Street Journal, Powell did not indicate what the Fed could do regarding the recent sharp rise in long-term yields. The lack of concrete hint on an immediate action disappointing some investors and trigger a violent sell-off in the US bond markets and provided a strong lift to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the rout in the fixed income market raised fears about distressed selling in other asset classes and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a steep decline in the equity markets, though did little to benefit the safe-haven JPY or stall the pair's ongoing positive move. That said, bulls might take some breather and move on the sidelines as the focus now shifts to the US monthly employment details.

The headlines NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 182K new jobs in February, up sharply from 49K in the previous month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 6.3% during the reported month. A stronger than expected reading will add to the narrative of strong sequential recovery and provide an additional boost to the greenback, paving the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Thursday confirmed a fresh bullish breakout through an important confluence hurdle near the 107.00 mark. The mentioned level comprised of the top boundary of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 109.85-102.59 downfall. This might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing upward trajectory. However, overbought technical indicators on short-term charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for the next leg up.

From current levels, the next relevant resistance is pegged near the 108.40 region, above which the pair is likely to aim back to reclaim the 109.00 round-figure mark. On the flip side, the 107.60-50 congestion zone now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further weakness might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 107.00 confluence resistance breakpoint, now turned strong support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some long-unwinding trade and force the pair to extend the corrective slide further towards the 106.00 mark, or the 50% Fibo. level.