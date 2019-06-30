USD/JPY Current price: 107.89

The US-China decision to resume talks will likely boost the pair.

Japanese Tankan report expected to show that manufacturing activity remained depressed in Q2.

The USD/JPY pair has finished the week with gains at around 107.90, recovering from a fresh multi-month low of 106.77, reached on the back of broad dollar’s weakness at the begging of the week. A trade truce between the US and China, and less dovish Fed officials who helped the pair recovered some ground, although gains were limited ahead of fresher news related to the US-China trade relationship. During the G-20 Meeting, Trump and Xi-Jinping agreed to extend the truce and resume negotiations, with optimistic comments from both parts. Such comments could see the pair gaping higher in the weekly opening. Early Monday, Japan will publish the Q2 Tankan report, with manufacturing activity seen shrinking when compared to the previous quarter.

The USD/JPY pair has settled around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, and the risk remains skewed to the downside according to the daily chart, as it continues developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA currently offering an immediate resistance at around 108.10. Technical indicators hold within negative levels, lacking directional strength. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair has rebounded several times from a bullish 20 SMA, but remains unable to surpass the 100 SMA, also around 108.10, reinforcing the resistance area. The Momentum indicator keeps easing, nearing its mid-line from above, while the RSI stands at 58. The weekly high has been established at 108.15, the level to surpass for more sustainable gains ahead.

Support levels: 107.85 107.50 107.15

Resistance levels: 108.15 108.60 109.00