USD/JPY Current price: 108.80

Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates.

Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.

The American dollar is strengthening against all of its major rivals, surpassing the previous week’s highs as trouble elsewhere keeps fueling the greenback. The USD/JPY pair has reached 108.95, its highest since late May, now trading a few pips below this last, underpinned by US Treasury yields, which recovered further, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note currently at 2.06%. Meanwhile, equities worldwide keep falling, giving back the gains resulted by speculation the US Federal Reserve will embark on an easing path.

Japan released overnight May Labor Cash Earnings, which decreased by 0.2% YoY, worse than expected, and June Money Supply, which increased by 2.3%. Preliminary estimates for Machine Tool Orders showed a collapse of 38.0% YoY in June following a 27.3% slump in the previous month. Those numbers back fears of a global economic downturn and could limit the bearish potential of the JPY in the long run.

Later today, the US calendar will bring different speeches from Fed’s officials, including Chief Powell. Nevertheless, and considering he will testify before the Congress on Wednesday, seems unlikely he will provide clues on monetary policy today. The country will also release the JOLTS Job Openings report for May.

From a technical point of view, the pair is bullish, with the momentum limited at the time being, amid market’s conservative approach to dollar’s buying ahead of Powell’s critical testimony Wednesday. Nevertheless, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair keeps advancing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA running above the 100 SMA and now about to surpass the 200 SMA, this last at around 108.35, providing an immediate support. Technical indicators have eased just modestly, still holding within overbought levels.

Support levels: 108.35 108.00 107.65

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.75