USD/JPY Current Price: 108.67

Bank of Japan unlikely to cut rates this month but to downgraded inflation and growth forecasts.

Japanese manufacturing output foreseen contracting further in October.

USD/JPY shrugged off the negative stance, still no follow-through.

The Japanese yen appreciated at the beginning of the day, driving the USD/JPY pair to a fresh weekly low of 108.24. The Bank of Japan triggered some noise during Asian trading hours, with headlines reporting policymakers are considering lowering their forecast for economic growth and inflation this year. The central bank is scheduled to meet by the end of the month, and ahead of the event, market talks made the round suggesting that members see little merit in an interest-rate cut this month, but rather prefer to save ammunition for the case economic conditions deteriorate further. The pair recovered from the mentioned, low but there was no follow-through, as it settled around the 108.60 for a third consecutive day, with the poor performance of equities capping the advance.

Japan will release during the upcoming hours the August Economic Index and the Coincident Index, both expected unchanged from preliminary estimates. The country will also release the preliminary estimate of the October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, with output in the sector seen contracting further, as the index is expected at 48.8 from 48.9 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has shrugged off its negative short-term potential, although it’s neutral short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, as it’s trading a handful of pips above a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators hover directionless around their midlines. The downside potential seems limited as long as the pair holds above the 108.00 level, which stands for the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run.

Support levels: 108.25 108.00 107.75

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35