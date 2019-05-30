USD/JPY Current price: 109.53

US Treasury yields bounced from multi-month lows but trimmed most gains ahead of the close.

Japan's calendar to release a bunch of relevant data focus on Industrial Production and Tokyo inflation.

The USD/JPY pair advanced to a fresh weekly high of 109.92, retreating ahead of Wall Street's close to finally settle around 109.60. The Japanese currency eased as US Treasury yields got to bounce from multi-month lows, having traded as high as 2.29% intraday, up from 2.21% Wednesday, recovering some poise in the US afternoon as yields pulled back down to settle at around 2.24%. Unimpressive US data limited the dollar's bullish potential. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy this Friday, as the country will publish April unemployment data, Tokyo inflation for May, seen ticking lower when compared to April, Industrial Production, Retail Trade, and housing data.

The USD/JPY pair has spent most of the day trying to extend gains above a critical Fibonacci level at around 109.65, with bulls finally giving up at the end of the day. In the 4 hours chart, the pair was unable to advance beyond a mild bearish 100 SMA, but held above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned south within positive levels, now nearing their midlines. The pair could recover further on renewed buying interest above the 109.90 level, with scope then to advance up to the 110.60 region.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 109.90 110.20 110.60

