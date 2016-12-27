USD/JPY analysis: bullish trend firm in the background

USD/JPY Current price: 117.45

The USD/JPY saw a modest uptick this Tuesday, advancing up to 117.61 in the US session following the release of encouraging US data manufacturing and confidence data, with this last at its highest in over 15 years. In Japan household spending fell in November by 1.5%, down for tenth month in-a-row, while inflation fell for ninth consecutive month, also in November, as the core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, slipped 0.4% when compared to a year earlier, against a median market forecast for a 0.3% fall, with the economy still struggling with deflationary pressures, despite Kuroda's encouraging outlook for 2017. The pair continued trading within a well-defined wedge, clear in the daily chart, although the price is approaching to the vertex, and if current range trading continues, the figure will become invalid. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are neutral, still heading nowhere around their mid-lines, whilst the price holds well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, all of which indicates that the dominant bullish trend remains in place, despite the absence of activity seen these days.

Support levels: 117.10 116.55 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.60 117.95 118.30

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY