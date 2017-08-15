USD/JPY analysis: bullish momentum fades alongside with yields

USD/JPY Current price: 110.43

The USD/JPY pair settled at 110.43 after trading as high as 110.84 early US session, fueled by easing geopolitical concerns and a batch of solid US data that spooked away fears of an on-hold Fed for the rest of the year. The Yen was hit during Asian trading hours by news that North Korea backed away from its threat to launch missiles towards Guam, later pressured by rising stocks and bond yields. The US Treasury 10-year note yield peaked at 2.27% for the day, up from Friday's settlement at 2.19%, although the poor performance of Wall Street and yields retreating modestly in the US afternoon, helped the pair correcting lower. The Japanese calendar will remain empty this Wednesday, with the focus on US housing data and the latest FOMC minutes to be released later on the day. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price settled around its 100 SMA, while technical indicators are losing upward strength near overbought readings, indicating decreasing buying interest at current levels. The pair needs to advance beyond 111.05 to be able to resume its advance during the upcoming sessions, and approach then to the 112.00 figure.

Support levels: 110.35 110.00 109.70

Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.80

