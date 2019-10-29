USD/JPY Current Price: 108.82
- Japan’s Tokyo inflation stagnated at lower levels in October.
- BOJ set to meet this Wednesday, dovish stance and no changes expected.
- USD/JPY ready to challenge bears’ determination at around 109.30.
The USD/JPY pair has peaked at 109.06 this Tuesday, its highest since last August, although it remained below the 109.00 figure for most of the day, ending the day pretty much unchanged in the 108.80 region. The initial spike was backed by hopes the US and China will soon sign phase one of the trade deal, although such hopes faded later in the day amid headlines suggesting it would be delayed. Equities in Europe closed in the red, while US indexes were mixed, although not far from their opening levels. Treasury yields, another measure of the market’s sentiment, fell early US, recovering modestly ahead of the close.
Japan´s Tokyo inflation released at the beginning of the day remained stagnated in October. According to the official release, yearly CPI was up by a modest 0.4%, matching the previous reading and below the market’s expectations. Inflation ex-fresh food came in at 0.5%, missing the market’s forecast of 0.7%. The country will release September Retail Trade in the upcoming session, seen posting sharp monthly declines.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, with an intraday pullback meeting buyers around a mild-bullish 20 SMA. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain modest bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators, however, continue resting directionless above their midlines, lacking directional strength. As commented on previous updates, the pair’s behavior around 109.30 will be critical, as bulls will likely become more courageous on a break above August monthly high.
Support levels: 108.60 108.25 108.00
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
