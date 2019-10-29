USD/JPY Current Price: 108.82

Japan’s Tokyo inflation stagnated at lower levels in October.

BOJ set to meet this Wednesday, dovish stance and no changes expected.

USD/JPY ready to challenge bears’ determination at around 109.30.

The USD/JPY pair has peaked at 109.06 this Tuesday, its highest since last August, although it remained below the 109.00 figure for most of the day, ending the day pretty much unchanged in the 108.80 region. The initial spike was backed by hopes the US and China will soon sign phase one of the trade deal, although such hopes faded later in the day amid headlines suggesting it would be delayed. Equities in Europe closed in the red, while US indexes were mixed, although not far from their opening levels. Treasury yields, another measure of the market’s sentiment, fell early US, recovering modestly ahead of the close.

Japan´s Tokyo inflation released at the beginning of the day remained stagnated in October. According to the official release, yearly CPI was up by a modest 0.4%, matching the previous reading and below the market’s expectations. Inflation ex-fresh food came in at 0.5%, missing the market’s forecast of 0.7%. The country will release September Retail Trade in the upcoming session, seen posting sharp monthly declines.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, with an intraday pullback meeting buyers around a mild-bullish 20 SMA. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain modest bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators, however, continue resting directionless above their midlines, lacking directional strength. As commented on previous updates, the pair’s behavior around 109.30 will be critical, as bulls will likely become more courageous on a break above August monthly high.

Support levels: 108.60 108.25 108.00

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.70