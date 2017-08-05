USD/JPY analysis: bullish case developing, but not yet confirmed

USD/JPY Current price: 113.06

The USD/JPY pair surged in the US afternoon to a fresh 2-month high of 113.09, after trading uneventfully around Friday's close for most of the day. The advance came as the market turned its attention to Central Banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve and chances of a June hike, revived by comments from Fed's Mester, who claimed that the economy has pretty much achieved Fed's goals. The US will release its April inflation figures this Friday, and a better-than-expected reading will support the case further for some further dollar gains. Rising US Treasury yields also backed the intraday rally, with the 10-year note benchmark up to 2.38% from previous 2.35%. The pair is gaining bullish potential ahead of the Asian opening, although further gains would need additional confirmation. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 and 200 SMAs converge around 110.70, while technical indicators have turned north, with the Momentum still within neutral territory and the RSI around 65, enough at least, to keep the downside limited. Early March lows in the 113.60 region provide a critical resistance that needs to be broken before a steeper recovery.

Support levels: 112.80 112.45 112.00

Resistance levels: 113.30 113.65 114.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY