USD/JPY Current price: 108.47
- Tempered expectations of US rate cuts sent USD/JPY higher.
- Equities’ retracement capped the upside for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair has reached a two-week high of 108.63 on Friday, as a better-than-expected US monthly employment report diluted chances of aggressive rate cuts in the US, instead confirming policymakers’ moderated stance. The solid NFP report sent US Treasury yields higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note recovering above 2.0%, and stocks sharply down, backing USD/JPY’s recovery yet, at the same time, limiting the advance at a critical resistance area. Japan released Friday the preliminary estimate of May’s Leading Economic Index, which came in at 95.2, below the previous 95.9 and the expected 95.7. The Coincident Index, however, improved to 103.2 from 102.1, also surpassing the expected 95.5. Japanese data has been quite disappointing lately, adding to concerns about a global economic downturn, although negative numbers in the country usually play in favor of the safe-haven yen instead of sending it lower. At the beginning of the week, the country will release the May Current Account and Machinery Orders for the same month, alongside with the Eco Watchers Survey on the economic situation.
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it has been unable to surpass the 108.60/70 price zone since breaking lower at the end of May, with multiple intraday highs in the region. Friday’s advance helped the pair to settle above a flat 20 DMA, although the 100 and 200 DMA remain well above the current level, with modest downward slopes. Technical indicators recovered but are currently in neutral territory, falling short of confirming additional gains ahead. In the 4 hours chart, the pair surpassed a bearish 200 SMA for the first time since March, but retreat to settle around it. Technical indicators began easing after reaching overbought territory, but so far it’s unclear whether the pair will set a top. To confirm further gains, the pair would need to advance beyond 108.80, while the risk will lean to the downside if it falls below 108.00.
Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.30
Resistance levels: 108.80 109.15 109.50
