USD/JPY Current Price: 108.10
- Japanese tepid data limited yen’s gains alongside a better market mood.
- Wall Street rallied amid US-China trade headlines from the weekend.
- USD/JPY needs to rally beyond August high for bulls to be more confident.
A better market mood during US trading hours helped the USD/JPY pair advance above the 108.00 figure, although the pair was unable to surpass Friday’s high at 108.17. The pair surged alongside Wall Street, with US stocks’ trading cheering US-China trade-related news released in the weekend, but with currencies’ pairs unable to find directional strength. Japanese data didn’t help the Yen as the preliminary estimates of August Industrial Production, which fell 1.2% when compared to the previous month and by 4.7% when compared to a year earlier, much worse than anticipated. Housing Starts also disappointed, falling by 7.1% in the same month, while Construction Orders plummeted by 25.9%. Retail Trade was the only positive news, as it rose by 4.8% MoM and by 2.0% YoY. Japan will release this Tuesday, August employment figures, with the Unemployment Rate seen ticking higher to 2.3% from 2.2%, and Q3 Tankan Report on manufacturing activity.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading around the 108.10 level, bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as it keeps holding above its 20 and 100 SMA which continue advancing below the current level and providing intraday support. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain well into positive levels, although the upward momentum is limited. The pair is also developing above a Fibonacci level at 107.55, and bulls will retain control as long as the level holds. Bulls would likely gather more confidence on a break above 108.47 September monthly high.
Support levels: 107.80 107.55 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.45 108.90 109.20
