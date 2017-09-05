USD/JPY analysis: bullish ahead of BOJ's summary of opinions

USD/JPY Current price: 114.27

The USD/JPY pair topped at 114.32, level last seen mid March, settling a handful of pips below the level ahead of the Asian opening. Prompting the yen lower at the beginning of the day, were comments from BOJ's governor Kuroda, after saying that he expects to meet the central bank's 2% percent inflation target within the next fiscal year if the BOJ continues with its current monetary easing, somehow hinting that the central bank is not considering additional easing measures, but on the contrary, is heading towards tapering. Further favoring the rally in the pair was an advance in US-yields, as the 10-year yield settled at 2.41% after closing at 2.38% on Monday. The BOJ will release its Summary of Opinions, which includes reviews of growth and inflation forecasts, during the upcoming Asian session. In the meantime, the pair is nearing a critical resistance level 114.50, the 23.6% retracement of the November/December rally. Intraday, the pair is extremely overbought with the Momentum indicator losing upward steam in the 4 hours chart, and the RSI indicator still heading higher around 78, not enough to confirm an upcoming downward move. Further gains beyond 114.50, could see the pair adding 100 pips this Wednesday, and reach March 3rd high of 115.50.

Support levels: 112.80 112.45 112.00

Resistance levels: 113.30 113.65 114.00

