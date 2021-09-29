USD/JPY
Since September 23, the USD/JPY was sharply surging in a channel up pattern. On Wednesday morning, the rate booked a new high level, as it touched the 111.68 level. However, the booking of the new high level was followed by a decline. The decline passed below the lower trend line of the narrow channel up pattern, which captured the rate's surge.
The decline of the pair could find support in the 55-hour simple moving average near the 111.20 level. Below the 55-hour SMA, the 100-hour simple moving average near 110.80 could provide support. Meanwhile, note that the simple R1 simple pivot point at 111.34 managed to provide support for a couple of hours during Wednesday's morning hours.
In the case of the USD/JPY recovering, the pair might find resistance, first in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 111.34. Afterwards, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 111.91 could act as resistance. Above the pivot points, the 112.00 level could hold the pair down.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,750 on softer USD
Gold prints corrective pullback from monthly low, fortnight-old support line in focus. US Treasury yields seesaw around 15-week high, DXY dwindles but S&P 500 Futures keep intraday gains.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.