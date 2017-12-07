USD/JPY analysis: breaking lower, 112.00 back at sight
USD/JPY Current price: 113.25
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 112.92, down for a second consecutive day on softening US Treasury yields following Yellen's latest remarks. The head of the Fed gave her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Congress, and while the statement was not actually dovish, it stalled short from backing the greenback, as she suggested that, while still in the tightening path, rates won't rise much more during the upcoming years. Stocks and bonds surged, leading to a sharp decline in yields, the main motor for yen crosses. Now trading around 113.20, the 4 hours chart shows that the decline accelerated after the price broke below the base of the daily ascendant channel that led the way since early June, while technical indicators pared their declines, holding near oversold readings. In the same chart, the price remains above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest now in the 112.50 region, offering a key intraday support, as below it the bearish momentum will likely accelerate.
Support levels: 112.85 112.50 112.10
Resistance levels: 113.60 114.00 114.40
