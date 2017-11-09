USD/JPY analysis: breaking higher and poise to continue

USD/JPY Current price: 109.37

The USD/JPY pair challenged last Thursday's high in the US afternoon, surging past 109.30 amid a sharp advance in Wall Street and a solid bounce in US Treasury yields. Risk aversion eased over the weekend, with the pair gapping higher at the weekly opening, and leaving that gap unfilled at the end of the day. The yield for the 10-year government note surged to 2.12%, bouncing from 2.06%, while for the 30-year note, yields surged to 2.74% from 2.68%. There are no big news scheduled in Japan for the upcoming session, which means that the pair may keep on advancing should Asian equities follow the lead of the their overseas counterparts. The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the price is currently advancing above its 100 SMA, while technical indicators head strongly higher within positive territory. In the same chart, the 200 SMA is the next probable bullish target and the immediate resistance at 109.70, with gains beyond the level probably resulting on an extension up to 110.25, where the pair also has an unfilled gap from two weeks ago.

Support levels: 107.65 107.30 106.90

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90

